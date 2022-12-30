Fant (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

With fellow tight end Will Dissly (knee) placed on injured reserve this week and WRs Tyler Lockett (hand) and Marquise Goodwin (wrist) both listed as questionable, Fant could be the second or third option for QB Geno Smith this Sunday. The 2019 first-round pick scored touchdowns three of the past four games, but he's reached 50 yards just once all year while sharing snaps/routes with Dissly and Colby Parkinson.