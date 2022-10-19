Fant was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant so far has avoided Seattle injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. That is, until the first session of Week 7 prep. He'll look to get back to full Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- a combined 10-56-1 line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.