Coach Pete Carroll said Fant was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday due to a knee concern, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll relayed that Fant "had a little work done" on the knee in question, so it's unclear if the tight end underwent a procedure or merely was focusing behind the scenes on work with the Seahawks' training and medical staffs. Fant is able to practice and/or play at any point in the preseason, but in the meantime, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson will handle most of the top-level TE reps for Seattle.