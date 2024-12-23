Seattle estimated Fant (knee) as a limited practice participant Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks didn't actually practice Monday, so Fant's status was an estimation of his level of participation had a practice been held. The veteran tight end dealt with a knee injury last week as well, so he's likely still working through the same issue. Fant was able to suit up Sunday versus Minnesota and logged 75 percent of Seattle's offensive snaps, and unless he's had a setback it's likely that he'll be able to take the field this Thursday against Chicago.