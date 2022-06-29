Head coach Pete Carroll said Fant had the "most spectacular camp of anybody" following the team's offseason program, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks received Fant from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, and it appears he's already making a strong first impression with the coaching staff. The 2019 first-round pick posted 68 catches for 670 yards and four touchdowns last season while catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Lock will compete with Geno Smith to start for the Seahawks this year, and neither quarterback should be considered an upgrade. Nevertheless, Fant has an opportunity to be a solid underneath threat while DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett draw the attention of defenses.