Fant hauled in all four of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

Fant had one more target and reception than fellow tight end, Will Dissly, but it was the latter who was the beneficiary of a Geno Smith touchdown pass. The even split in playing time and targets has left both veteran tight ends with little to no fantasy appeal heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Lions.