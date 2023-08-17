Fant (knee) was upgraded to full participation in practice this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fant opened training camp on the active/PUP list after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He was activated from PUP on July 30 but had been limited up until this week. The 2019 first-rounder is entering the final year of his contract and is coming off a 2022 where he averaged a career-low 28.6 yards per game with four touchdowns in a three-way tight end rotation alongside Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. His role seems unlikely to change.