The Seahawks picked up the fifth-year option on Fant's rookie contract Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The 2019 first-round pick was part of the March trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos. While Fant's prospects for 2022 partially hinge on Drew Lock, another part of the package received by the Seahawks, improving or the team finding a better quarterback, there's a good chance the 24-year-old tight end will have more than one year to figure things out in Seattle. The fifth-year option is for a fully guaranteed $6.85 million, a reasonable figure from the team's point of view even if Fant hasn't quite lived up to the standards of a 20th overall draft pick. The upcoming season will be his fourth in the NFL, with the option then applying to 2023.