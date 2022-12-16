Fant brought in five of six targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

The first-year Seahawk atoned for a blank stat sheet in Week 14 against the Panthers by checking in second in receptions and targets on the night. Fant also recorded his third touchdown of the campaign on a 10-yard grab with just under four minutes remaining that made it a one-possession game. The 25-year-old will head into a critical Week 16 road matchup versus the Chiefs a week from Saturday with multiple receptions in six of the last seven games and touchdowns in two of the last three.