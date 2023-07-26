The Seahawks placed Fant (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Wednesday for the start of training camp, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The team provided no indication that Fant dealt with an injury or underwent surgery this offseason, but that doesn't necessarily mean nothing happened. The tight end could also be dealing with something minor that cropped up recently before the start of training camp, in which case Fant should be back on the field in short order. His competition for snaps looks much the same as last season, with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson also returning to Seattle.