Fant brought in his only target for a 21-yard reception in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The veteran tight end had progressed from opening camp on the active/PUP list to jumping into full practice participation this past week, so Saturday was the culmination of his recovery process. Fant came in behind fellow tight end Will Dissly, and his reception came on a pass from Drew Lock during the Seahawks' fourth possession. Given he just made his exhibition debut Saturday, Fant could be given some run again during next Saturday afternoon's finale against the Packers.