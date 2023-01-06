Fant (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday after resting up Wednesday. He's been playing through the knee injury for a few weeks, but it might explain why Colby Parkinson benefitted most after Will Dissly went on IR with his own knee injury last week, while Fant handled his typical snap share (62 percent) and saw only three targets in the 23-6 win over New York last week.