Fant caught his lone target for a 25-yard gain in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Cardinals.

Fant has caught nearly everything thrown his way this season, as he has turned 13 targets into 12 catches for 194 yards and no touchdowns. He's handling an even split with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, as the trio all played between 32 and 36 snaps in the divisional win. Fant's probably the most athletic of the three, but without consistent usage in the offense, he won't be a consistent fantasy option.