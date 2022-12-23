Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Fant (knee) is likely to play Saturday at Kansas City, despite being listed as questionable for the contest, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Fant takes a designation into the weekend after being listed as a non-participant on practice reports issued Tuesday and Wednesday before upgrading to limited activity Thursday. Assuming Fant is cleared ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll likely continue to be involved in a three-headed timeshare with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, though the Seahawks often deploy two-tight end formations. Fant and Dissly have both played at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps in every game this season.