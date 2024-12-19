Fant practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a knee injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Fant has exactly three catches in four straight contests, compiling a 12-81-0 line on 19 targets during that stretch. He's now enduring some practice restrictions to kick off Week 16 prep, but there's been no indication he's in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Vikings.
More News
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Minimal output on seven targets•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Gains 18 yards Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Three catches in return•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Officially inactive Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Looks like close call for Sunday•