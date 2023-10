Fant (toe) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

One day removed from being limited due to a toe issue Wednesday, Fant handled all on-field reps. Assuming he avoids a designation when the Seahawks release their final Week 8 injury report Friday, he'll be vying for snaps at tight end with Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly, which so far hasn't lent itself to too much production for the fifth-year pro (12-194-0 on 13 targets).