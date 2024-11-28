Fant (groin) practiced fully Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Going back to last week, Fant has put together back-to-back uncapped sessions, indicating he's past the groin injury that has sidelined him the last three games. Prior to his absence, he regularly paced Seahawks tight ends en route to a 27-285-0 line on 32 targets during the first eight contests of the campaign. Fant likely will retain such a role Sunday at the Jets.