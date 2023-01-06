Fant (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fant may be following the same practice regimen as last week, when he was a DNP on Wednesday before capping it with back-to-back limited sessions. In that scenario, he didn't carry a designation into this past Sunday's game against the Jets, when he hauled in two of three targets for 40 yards. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will reveal if Fant is cleared ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Rams.
More News
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Targeted three times in win•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Returns as limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Nabs fourth touchdown in defeat•