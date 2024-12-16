Fant had three receptions on seven targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to Green Bay.

Fant struggled mightily despite seeing a season-best seven targets in Sunday's lopsided loss. Much of the blame can be placed on backup quarterback Sam Howell's poor play (5-14, 24 yards, INT), who was forced into action early in the second half after Geno Smith (knee) was injured. If the former is asked to start in Week 16, Fant's marginal fantasy value may evaporate completely against the Vikings next Sunday.