Seahawks' Noah Fant: Nabs fourth touchdown in defeat
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fant had two receptions (three targets) for 12 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Fant saved a paltry fantasy day with what amounted to a garbage-time score in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss. It was the veteran tight end's third score over his last four games. Fant doesn't provide a ton of upside when he doesn't score, but his recent run of success makes him worth considering when the Seahawks take on the Jets next Sunday.