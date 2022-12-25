Fant had two receptions (three targets) for 12 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Fant saved a paltry fantasy day with what amounted to a garbage-time score in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss. It was the veteran tight end's third score over his last four games. Fant doesn't provide a ton of upside when he doesn't score, but his recent run of success makes him worth considering when the Seahawks take on the Jets next Sunday.