Fant (knee) caught both of his targets for 63 yards in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

Fant finished as the Seahawks' leading receiver despite seeing just two targets Monday. The veteran did most of his damage on a short pass from backup Drew Lock that he took all the way down the sideline for what was initially ruled a 52-yard touchdown. Replay review revealed that Fant's knee was down prior to breaking the plane of the end zone, so Kenneth Walker finished the job with a touchdown from one yard out. The former Bronco has strung together three solid fantasy games after posting a bagel in Week 1. Fant can provide value in deeper formats when he returns from Seattle's upcoming bye week, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect huge plays like Monday's on a regular basis.