Fant wasn't targeted in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Fant recorded 25 offensive snaps, which was more than both Colby Parkinson (21) and Will Dissly (16). None of these tight ends are dependable for fantasy purposes until further notice, especially because wideouts DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be focal points of the passing game.