Fant failed to record a single target in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans.

Fant dominated the offensive snap share at tight end, playing 76 percent of the Seahawks snaps Sunday. Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly saw a snap share of 37 and 26 percent, respectively. Parkinson was also more involved in the offense, catching three of four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown. Fant will remain difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Seahawks host the Steelers in Week 17.