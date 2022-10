Fant caught one of three targets in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

Fant battled an illness early in the practice week, but he handled a season-high 73 percent snap share in Week 7 anyway. However, the 2019 first-round pick finished behind both Will Dissly (four catches for 45 yards) and Colby Parkinson (one catch for 28 yards). Fant hasn't been dependable for fantasy purposes this season, as he hasn't produced more than 50 yards in a game yet.