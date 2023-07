Fant (knee) passed his physical Sunday and will be activated off the active/PUP list.

Fant started training camp on the active/PUP list due to a knee injury, but he was sidelined for less than a week and will return to practice soon. Now that he's healthy, the 2019 first-round pick should reprise his role as Seattle's top tight end. Fant caught 50 of 63 targets for 486 yards and four touchdowns across 17 appearances during his first season with the Seahawks last year.