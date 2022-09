Fant caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Fant logged 31 offensive snaps, which was second to Will Dissly but ahead of Colby Parkinson. However, both Dissly and Parkinson managed to produce 43 yards and a touchdown. Fant is not the clear No. 1 tight end as many had hoped, and with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett leading the pass-catchers, his production could be volatile all year.