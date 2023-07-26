Fant (undisclosed) is on the active/PUP list for the start of training camp, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

No injury or surgery was reported this offseason, but that doesn't necessarily mean nothing happened. It's also possible this is something minor that cropped up recently before the start of training camp, in which case Fant should be back on the field in short order. His competition for TE snaps looks much the same as last year, with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson also returning to Seattle.