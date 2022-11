Fant caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Fant started the season slowly, but he has been decent since Week 5, averaging 3.3 catches for 40.6 yards. Unfortunately, he didn't find the end zone in that stretch and has just one touchdown this season. He'll continue to be a touchdown-dependant fantasy asset for the remainder of the year.