Fant recorded four catches on five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.

Fant handled a 65 percent snap share because Will Dissly (shoulder) was inactive. In turn, he caught four catches for the second week in a row while finishing third on the team in targets behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It's unclear if Dissly will play in Week 4 against the Giants. Fant's fantasy value is limited to deeper leagues regardless.