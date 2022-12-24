Fant (knee) is active for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.
Fant managed just one limited practice this week while he battled the knee issue, but head coach Pete Carroll said after Thursday's session that the tight end would be good to go for Saturday. As anticipated, the 25-year-old will indeed suit up for the Week 16 contest, and assuming he avoids any in-game setbacks with the ankle, Fant and fellow tight end Will Dissly could be both in store for larger roles in the Seattle passing game. The Seahawks are without starting receiver Tyler Lockett (finger) this weekend, leaving Fant, Dissly and wideout Marquise Goodwin as candidates to absorb some of the looks that don't go to top target DK Metcalf.