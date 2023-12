Fant caught two of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Fant is still struggling to make a consistent impact in this offense, but he has managed to post at least 35 yards in back-to-back games. The 2019 first-round pick has produced 24 receptions for 339 yards and no touchdowns through 13 games. He'll need to find paydirt to have any fantasy upside this season.