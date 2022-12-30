Fant (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks appear to have rested a number of key skill-position players this week, with all of Fant, Tyler Lockett (hand) and Kenneth Walker (ankle) going from DNPs on Wednesday to some activity one day later. Fant himself sat out two sessions last week with his knee issue before getting in one limited practice to cap it, so he seems to be a step ahead this time around. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not the tight end enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's matchup with the Jets.