Fant (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fant has had practice limitations since Week 16 prep due to a knee issue, which kept him out of Tuesday's walkthrough entirely. But his return to drills one day later bodes well ahead of Saturday's wild-card contest at San Francisco. Thursday's injury report may clear up Fant's status, and if it does he'll be destined to team with Colby Parkinson as the Seahawks' top two tight ends this weekend.