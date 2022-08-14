Fant caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Fant only played 20 offensive snaps, all of which were in the first half, so all three of his targets were from Geno Smith. The 2019 first-round pick was solid as a blocker and pass catcher; he didn't need to prove much in the exhibition contest. We should expect Fant's reps to remain limited for the rest of the preseason.