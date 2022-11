Fant caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Fant followed up last week's 5-96-0 line with a modest showing, as he finished fifth among Seahawks pass catchers in terms of receiving yards. The 2019 first-round pick started the season slowly, but he has produced a respectable 20 catches for 250 yards through the last six contests.