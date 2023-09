Fant caught all four of his targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 37-31 overtime win versus the Lions.

Fant's afternoon was highlighted by a deep pass down the left sideline that gained 31 yards. The fifth-year pro's performance was a pleasant surprise after he wasn't targeted in Week 1. However, we shouldn't expect many more of these stat lines this year. After all, Fant topped 50 receiving yards in just one game last year.