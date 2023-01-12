Fant (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card contest at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant's practice limitations stem back to Week 16 prep as he tends to a knee injury, which didn't allow him to participate in Tuesday's walkthrough. But he managed a limited session Wednesday and now is ready to go for the first round of the postseason. While playing through his current health concern, Fant has recorded a cumulative 8-72-1 line on 10 targets over the last three games while operating behind fellow tight end Colby Parkinson.