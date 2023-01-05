Fant (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
For a third week in a row, Fant is operating under practice limitations due to a knee injury. He still suited up for both of the last two games, earning a typical snap share (55 percent Week 16, 63 percent Week 17) on his way to a combined four catches (on six targets) for 52 yards and a touchdown. Fant entered last weekend without a designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, and he could do so again this weekend against the Rams if gets in some practice reps Thursday and/or Friday.