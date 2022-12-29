Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions with the same issue before returning to the field as a limited participant Thursday and then entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent) in Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, and while he scored a touchdown among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on injured reserve Tuesday, Fant is the top candidate to handle most of the team's reps at tight end moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.