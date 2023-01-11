Fant (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Due to a lingering knee injury, Fant has sat out the first practice of the week ahead of each of the Seahawks' last three games, but he's proceeded to suit up for each contest while producing a collective 8-72-1 receiving line on 10 targets. Assuming he didn't suffer any sort of major setback during Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Rams, he should be good to go for this Saturday's wild-card game in San Francisco. If that's the case, Fant would once again be in line to split snaps at tight end with Colby Parkinson.