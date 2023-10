Fant caught his lone target for a nine-yard gain in Sunday's 17-13 loss to thd Bengals.

After producing at least 40 receiving yards in three straight games, Fant logged a season-low 41 percent snap share and finished with just one catch. Both Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson played more than Fant, too. The Seahawks' tight-end room is frustrating and will be inconsistent for fantasy purposes this season as long as the trio remains healthy.