Fant caught two of three targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Fant led all Seattle tight ends with a 60 percent snap share and was the only tight end to get targeted in Sunday's win. At best, he's the fourth receiving option in this offense, so he won't be a reliable fantasy option even if his snap share stays elevated. Through seven games, Fant has recorded 14 catches for 226 yards and no touchdowns.