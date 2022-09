Fant caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

Fant handled 26 of 49 offensive snaps, while fellow tight end Will Dissly was on the field for 23 snaps. Fant has produced just five catches for 27 yards through two games, and It doesn't appear that he'll have a big role on offense this season, as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are the focal points of the passing game.