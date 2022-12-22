Fant (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest at Kansas City, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fant didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday before Seattle handed him a designation for Week 16 action, the result of a knee issue. For the season, he's handled at least 50 percent of the snaps in all 14 games, with a modest 42-414-3 line on 53 targets to show for his efforts in his first year with the team. If Saturday reveals Fant to be inactive for the first time on the campaign, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson will handle tight end reps for the Seahawks.