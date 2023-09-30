Fant (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official sitereports.

Both Fant and Will Dissly (shoulder) are questionable for Monday's game, although in the case of the former, Fant hadn't appeared on the injury report prior to Saturday. The 2019 first-round pick has seen a few targets recently averaging four catches and 48.5 yards over the past two weeks. Colby Parkinson could see an uptick in snaps if either of the tight ends miss Monday's marquee matchup.