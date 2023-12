Fant caught three of five targets for 16 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles.

Drew Lock got the start at quarterback for the Seahawks, and Fant has a history with the signal caller dating back to their days in Denver. In turn, Fant received a season-high five targets, although that didn't translate to much production. It's unclear whether Geno Smith will be back in Week 16, but regardless, it will be tough to trust Fant. After all, he's averaging 25.3 yards per game with no touchdowns.