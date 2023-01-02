Fant caught two of three targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

Will Dissly (knee) is on injured reserve, so Fant handled 45 snaps -- his highest mark since Week 8. However, he was surpassed by Colby Parkinson, who logged a season-high 57 snaps (80 percent) and posted five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. This was a surprising shift, as Fant and Dissly had been running ahead of Parkinson all year. Dynasty managers should keep an eye on Fant's role in the must-win matchup versus the Rams in Week 18.