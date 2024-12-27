Fant secured four of five targets for 43 yards in the Seahawks' 6-3 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

Fant led the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yards, contributing his highest catch total since Week 6 in the process. Half of the veteran tight end's catches and 25 of his receiving yards were sandwiched around the two-minute warning during the Seahawks' final drive of the first half, a march that culminated in a Jason Myers field goal. Fant has at least three catches in nine consecutive contests heading into a Week 18 road matchup against the Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5 that could decide the NFC West champion.