Fant was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Aside from dealing with an illness during Week 7 prep, Fant otherwise has avoided Seattle injury reports this season. The good health hasn't translated to much production in his first campaign with the Seahawks, as he's compiled a 22-176-1 line on 28 targets in eight contests. Fant will use sessions Thursday and Friday to potentially put him on a path to play Sunday in Arizona.