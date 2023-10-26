Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fant previously dealt with a knee issue during Week 4 prep, but his workload hasn't deviated too much from game to game, ranging from 41 to 65 percent of the offensive snaps. His output has been hit or miss, with three outings of more than 40 yards, three others with 25 or fewer yards and no touchdowns in any appearance. Now with a health concern in tow, Fant's availability is up in the air ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns.